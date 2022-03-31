The New Hydrogen-Powered Car That Nitin Gadkari Rode To Parliament: All You Need To Know

Amid a consistent rise in fuel prices for the 10th day, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday rode to Parliament in his new hydrogen-based electric car. Gadkari has been pushing for use of alternative fuel-powered vehicles.

Demonstrating the vehicle powered by 'green hydrogen' outside his residence here, Gadkari talked about the need to spread awareness about green Hydrogen, FCEV technology and its benefits to supporting hydrogen-based society in India.



"India will soon become Green Hydrogen exporting country. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean and cutting-edge mobility in India, our government, through National Hydrogen Mission is committed to focusing on green and clean energy," he said, adding prices of gas and petroleum are rising continuously in the international markets as the result of which common man suffers.





Here’s all you need to know about the new car:

1. The Pilot project was first initiated by Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd. along with International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to study and evaluate the world's most advanced FCEV Toyota Mirai which runs on hydrogen, on Indian roads and under climatic conditions.

2. According to reports, the car can travel up to 600 kilometres on a full tank. That brings down the travel cost to Rs 2 per kilometer. It also apparently takes just five minutes to fill the fuel tank of the vehicle.

3. FCEV, which is powered by hydrogen, is among the best zero-emission solutions. It has no tailpipe emissions except water and is completely environment-friendly.

4. Green hydrogen is generated from water and a vehicle runs on the same. The government is also working towards producing hydrogen from organic waste, Gadkari said noting green hydrogen is cheaper than petrol.

5. The Toyota Mirai was launched in 2014, was one of the world's first hydrogen fuel electric vehicles.

'Mirai' in Japanese means 'future'.

Green hydrogen will find application in industries like the steel industry, chemical and pharmaceutical etc where coal and gas are used. It will be a big revolution that will generate employment opportunities on a large scale, the Minister said.



Besides manufacturing green hydrogen in India, green hydrogen refuelling stations will also be established in the country, Gadkari said.

