Sunday, Feb 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Amazing Medium To Connect People: PM Modi On World Radio Day

"World Radio Day greetings to all radio listeners and those who enrich this outstanding medium with their talent as well as creativity," Modi said on Twitter.

Amazing Medium To Connect People: PM Modi On World Radio Day
Amazing Medium To Connect People: PM Modi On World Radio Day

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Feb 2022 8:11 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted radio listeners on World Radio Day and said radio remains an integral part of people's lives and is an amazing medium to connect people.


Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an international day, February 13 is observed as World Radio Day.


"World Radio Day greetings to all radio listeners and those who enrich this outstanding medium with their talent as well as creativity," Modi said on Twitter.

Related stories

Government Files Draft Papers For LIC With SEBI For India's Biggest IPO

4 Killed As Car Rams Into Truck In Odisha's Kandhamal

BSP Announces Candidates On 47 Seats For Seventh Phase Of UP Polls


He said radio remains an integral part of people's lives be it at home, during journeys and, otherwise "It is an amazing medium to connect people," the prime minister said.

"Due to MannKiBaat, I repeatedly see how the radio can be a great medium to share positivity as well as recognise those who are at the forefront of bringing a qualitative change in the lives of others. I would also like to thank all those who contribute to this programme," Modi said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National PM Modi World Radio Day Narendra Modi New Delhi Delhi Delhi - NCR
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Goa To Vote On Monday; 301 Candidates In Fray For 40 Seats

Hazare Not To Sit On Hunger Strike Against Maha Govt's Wine Policy

UP Elections Phase 2: Around 5000 Critical Booths; 60k+ Cops, 800 CAPF Companies Deployed

Punjab Records 8 More Deaths, 444 New Cases In A Day

TN Posts 2,812 New Coronavirus Cases, 17 Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week at the Daryl Roth Theatre on in New York.

The Ramp In Spring

Protestors against COVID-19 restrictions attend a rally in support of a trucker convoy in Edmonton Alta. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

The Long Haul

IPL Trophy during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022.

IPL Auction 2022: Glitz, Glamour And Big Bucks

A performer dances during the opening ceremony of the Nice Carnaval in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday.

Spring In The Riviera

Activists of India's right-wing Bajrang Dal burn greeting cards during a protest to against Valentine's Day celebrations in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb.12, 2022. Protests by right wing groups, which say they are defending traditional Indian values from western promiscuity, have become an annual event on Valentine's Day.

Demographic, Diffident