Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amarnath Yatra: Over 5,800 Pilgrims Leave For Holy Cave Shrine From Jammu

Amarnath Yatra: A total of 5,838 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in a convoy of 223 vehicles amid heavy CRPF security, the officials said.

undefined
Amarnath Yatra pilgrims on way to the holy cave shrine in Kashmir.(File photo) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 3:21 pm

Amid tight security, the 17th batch of over 5,800 Amarnath pilgrims left Jammu city on Saturday morning for the twin base camps of Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir, officials said.

The annual pilgrimage, which was suspended from Jammu last Sunday due to bad weather resumed on Monday. A flash flood triggered by heavy rains near the cave shrine on Friday last week led to the death of at least 15 people.

The 43-day-long pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas commenced on June 30 from the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

A total of 5,838 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 223 vehicles amid heavy CRPF security, the officials said. 

Related stories

Amarnath Yatra Cloudburst Leaves 15 People Dead, Rescue Operation Called Off: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Amarnath Yatra Bus Meets Accident In J&K’s Kulgam, 8 Pilgrims Injured

Mehbooba Mufti Alleges BJP OF Turning Amarnath Yatra Into Political Issue

They said that 2,547 pilgrims heading for Baltal were the first to leave the Bhagwati Nagar camp in 97 vehicles around 3.20 am followed by the second convoy of 126 vehicles carrying 3,291 pilgrims for Pahalgam at 4.20 am.

With this, a total of 99,825 pilgrims have left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the Valley since June 29, the day the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. 

So far, over 1.65 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine, the officials said. 

The pilgrimage is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. 

A total of 25 people mostly pilgrims have died during the Amarnath yatra till now excluding 15, who died in the flash floods at the cave shrine. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Jammu Kashmir Kashmir News Amarnath Yatra Pilgrim / Pilgrimage Holy Cave Shrine Anantnag Pahalgam Baltal Base Camp Bhagwati Nagar Raksha Bandhan/Rakhis
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Scenic Road Trips: A 15-Day Itinerary From Mangalore To Kanyakumari And Back

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

Asia Cup Cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Wants Sri Lanka To Retain Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest