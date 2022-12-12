Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Akhilesh Yadav Says Opposition Working Towards Alternative For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the people of Uttar Pradesh have been betrayed, and state is not on the road to prosperity and development.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 4:22 pm

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that an exercise is underway to form an "alternative" to the present government before 2024 and opposition leaders are working towards it

This is the need of the hour as inflation is at its peak, unemployment is increasing and the rights given to all Indians by Baba Saheb Ambedkar are being snatched away, he claimed while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

"A continuous exercise is underway to form an alternative for 2024. Nitishji, Mamataji and KCR sahab are working for it. An alternative is needed with inflation at its peak," Yadav said.

His wife Dimple Yadav, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, on Monday took oath as a member of the House

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have been betrayed. Uttar Pradesh should have been on the road to prosperity and development. But where is it now?" the former chief minister asked.

"After five years you realised, you need to call investors? What did you do for the past five years?" he alleged.

The BJP is in power at the Centre as well as in Uttar Pradesh, and general elections are slated for 2024.
 

Visually told More

