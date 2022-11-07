Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Akhilesh Yadav Attends His Cchool Reunion Programme In Rajasthan's Dholpur

Today's students are the country's future leaders, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 5:36 pm

Today's students are the country's future leaders, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday.

He was addressing students at a reunion program in Rashtriya Military School, Dholpur, on the occasion of its diamond jubilee celebrations.

Yadav, an alumnus of the school, called upon the students to bring glory to the country by joining the Indian Army.

On the occasion, he unveiled the statue of Colonel Ghai, the school's first principal.

In his address as the chief guest, Yadav relived his memories and also met fellow students. He also posed for group photos with the 1990-batch passouts.

Yadav joined the school while in Class 6 on July 13, 1983. He completed his Class 12 at this school and moved to Mysuru in Karnataka to study engineering.

(Inputs from PTI)

