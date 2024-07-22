National

Airbus Shortlists 8 Sites For H125 Helicopter Final Assembly Line In India

The ground-breaking ceremony for the FAL is expected in October or November this year and the facility will be operational in 2026 and the delivery is anticipated to start towards the end of 2026.

airbus
Airbus
info_icon

European major Airbus has shortlisted eight sites in India for setting up its final assembly line for H125 helicopters and the ground-breaking ceremony for the facility is expected later this year.

The facility, which will be the fourth Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the single engine H125, will initially produce up to 10 helicopters annually and the capacity will be ramped up depending on the market demand, Airbus officials said.

"India is the market of the future for helicopters... at present, the market is extremely embryonic, it is very small compared to what the potential could be," Olivier Michalon, Executive Vice President, Global Business of Airbus Helicopters, said.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the FAL is expected in October or November this year and the facility will be operational in 2026 and the delivery is anticipated to start towards the end of 2026.

"We have identified eight sites which we are currently assessing. We are still in the final assessment stage. We should be in a position to announce it shortly.

"We want to be attractive and in an ecosystem that is best suited for industrial activities, logistics, employees and of course, regulations," Michalon said at a briefing at Marignane last week.

Marignane is the headquarters of Airbus Helicopters.

For Airbus, H125 is the most-sold helicopter in India as well as the South Asia region.

Airbus has projected the demand for H125 helicopters in India and neighbouring countries at 500 over the next 20 years.

"We are targeting 10 helicopters per year and as the demand picks up we can ramp up," Head of Airbus Helicopters in India and South Asia Sunny Guglani said at the briefing.

Michalon stressed that 10 might not sound like a lot and it could be 20, 30, or 50 in some years, depending on the market demand.

"We manufacture, sell and support helicopters. Also, we manufacture, sell and support solutions. This is what we can provide. Make In India solutions," he said.

Highlighting the success story of its narrow-body A320 aircraft, Michalon said, "H125 is our A320".

H125 can carry up to six people.

Airbus is also setting up the FAL for the C295 aircraft in Vadodara, Gujarat.

There are around 350 civil and parapublic helicopters in India and South Asia (India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives). Out of them, less than 250 helicopters are in service in India, as per Airbus.

In India, there are about 100 Airbus helicopters, with the majority of them being H125 and 130s.

There are more than 4,300 H125 helicopters flying around the world.

"The FAL in India will not only make us competitive in terms of lead time, delivery time, it will also help us address the growth of the Indian market and possibly the demand from neighbouring nations.

"This is an important, strategic decision and it will have an impact on our global footprint," Michalon said.

A basic model of a H125 helicopter could cost around 3.2 million euros, according to a company official.

In India, helicopters are used for tourism, pilgrimage, and medical services as well as by the energy sector and private entities.

Once set up in India, the FAL for H125 helicopters will undertake the integration of the major component assemblies, avionics and mission systems, installation of electrical harnesses, hydraulic circuits, flight controls, dynamic components, fuel system and the engine.

Besides, the FAL will do testing, qualification, and delivery of the H125 to customers in India and the region.

About the Indian market, Michalon said the regulations are a bit restrictive but the company is working as if those regulations are going to lighten up a bit and the skies become more open.

"Either we wait for the skies to be fully open and then it is a big rush by all helicopter manufacturers or we demonstrate our trust and recognition potential of India and be ready to invest," he said.

In January, Airbus and Tata Group announced a partnership to set up India's first helicopter FAL in the private sector.

The facility will be set up by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), along with Airbus Helicopters.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Oman Live Score, World Cup League 2: Hosts Bowl First In Dundee
  2. ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Put One Foot The Semis - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Bashir Breaks Anderson's Record; Hosts' Batting Feat - Stats Highlights
  4. Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20: Visitors Chasing 185-Run Target In Dambulla
  5. PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Guide Pakistan To Nine-Wicket Win Over Nepal - In Pics
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Transfer News: Uli Hoeness Hints At Potential Matthijs De Ligt Exit
  2. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
  3. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  4. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  5. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  3. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  4. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  5. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam: Court Convicts APSC Chairman, 31 Others In Cash-For-Job Case
  2. Who Was Chandraswami- The Godman With Political Clout?
  3. India News LIVE: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey In LS, Economy Expected To Grow At 6.5-7 Percent In FY25
  4. The Cult Of Self-Styled Godman Virender Dev Dixit
  5. Displaying Names Not Mandatory For Shopkeepers Along Kanwar Yatra Route: MP Govt
Entertainment News
  1. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  2. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
US News
  1. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  2. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  3. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  5. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
World News
  1. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  2. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  3. Israel Orders Evacuation Of Part Of Gaza Humanitarian Zone
  4. 'Right Thing To Do': Indian-Americans On Biden Dropping Out Of 2024 Presidential Race
  5. Israel's Latest Airstrikes In Gaza Kill At Least 15 Including Children
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Chandrachud Observes Paper Leak Happened Before May 4
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; Gambhir 'Really Happy' With BCCI
  5. India News LIVE: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey In LS, Economy Expected To Grow At 6.5-7 Percent In FY25
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today