Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Airbus Partners With Airlift Global For Chopper Ambulance Service In India

The two companies would identify key framework, roadmaps and viable investment instruments needed to support and sustain credible, impactful emergency air medical service in the country

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 6:40 pm

Aircraft-maker Airbus on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airlift Global, a company backed by UK-based AUM Capital, to develop helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) and associated air medical service in India.

The MoU was signed at the ongoing Wings India 2022 here by Sunny Guglani, head of Airbus Helicopters (India and South Asia), said a press release from the plane-manufacturer Under the partnership, Airbus and Airlift Global would jointly develop a pilot project integrating air ambulance and medical emergency service for improved healthcare accessibility and connectivity in both urban and rural environments.

The two companies would identify key framework, roadmaps and viable investment instruments needed to support and sustain credible, impactful emergency air medical service in the country, the release said.

About 70 per cent of the population in the nation lives in rural areas with limited access to quick and quality healthcare. Helicopters can bridge the gap by not only transporting patients from rural areas to equipped hospitals but also carrying medical teams to remote areas, the release added. 

