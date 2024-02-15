National

Air Quality In Delhi 'Poor'

Mainly clear skies are expected during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

PTI
PTI

February 15, 2024

Delhi's Air Quality 'Poor'
info-icon

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, on Thursday.

Mainly clear skies are expected during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 294. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.

Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement