Air Quality In Delhi 'Poor'

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, on Thursday.

Mainly clear skies are expected during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 294. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 100 per cent.