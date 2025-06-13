National

Air India Plane Crash: Google Expresses Condolence; Adds Black Ribbon On Homepage To Honour Victims

The London-bound Air India flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into the premises of a medical college in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff on Thursday. The aircraft burst into flames upon impact.

Google added a black ribbon on homepage as a tribute to the victims after Air India plane crash
Google added a black ribbon on homepage as a tribute to the victims after Air India plane crash Photo: Google
info_icon

In view of the deadly aviation mishap in Ahmedabad, which killed over 240 people, Tech giant Google on Friday expressed condolences for the victims of the Air India plane crash by featuring a black ribbon on the homepage of its search engine.

The icon has been placed just below the search bar. "In memory of the victims of the tragic plane crash," reads a message when the mouse is hovered over the image of the ribbon.

On Thursday, the London-bound Air India flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into the premises of Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College's hostel shortly after takeoff from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad before bursting into flames upon impact.

Ahmedabad plane crash: Victim's family mourns - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Unimaginable Pain; Irreplaceable Loss

BY Photo Webdesk

While officials took time to release the exact casualty figures, it was well understood that the chances of having survivors were very slim, considering the intensity of the explosion and the blistering heat of the fuel as the flight caught fire while crashing.

The flight carrying 232 passengers and 12 crew members was en route to London Gatwick Airport. As per reports, the plane was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar.

The 11-year-old aircraft, a Boeing 737 Dreamliner, reportedly lost altitude rapidly before igniting in mid-air. Eyewitnesses said the blaze and smoke were visible from miles away.

The site of the June 12 Air India airplane crash in Ahmedabad - Mitul Kajaria
Blistering Heat, Thick Black Smoke, Tonnes of Wreckage, and Charred Bodies Hamper Rescue Operations

BY Swati Subhedar

The plane went down near the perimeter of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, crashing into the city civil hospital and BJ Medical College. Several people on the ground were also killed, marking it as one of the worst aviation tragedies in India in recent years.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Bavuma Grit, Markram Ton Put Proteas On Brink Of Historic Win
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Vs Zheng Qinwen, Queen's Club: Olympic Gold Medallist Cruises Into Semi-Finals
  2. Stuttgart Open 2025: Zverev Sets Up Semi-Final Clash With Shelton After Beating Nakashima
  3. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  4. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  5. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; Gujarat Governor Visits Late Former CM Vijay Rupani's Residence
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  3. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  4. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: One Family Searched For A Loved One; Others Fled For Their Lives
  5. Air India Plane Crash: 'Still Don't Know How I Escaped', Says Lone Survivor Vishwaskumar Ramesh
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  2. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  3. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  4. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  5. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
World News
  1. Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Thailand After Bomb Threat
  2. Israel Strikes Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Risks Escalating Full-Scale War
  3. Benjamin Netanyahu Dials PM Modi, Briefs On Situation With Iran; India Shares Concerns
  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  5. Israel-Iran Conflict Diverts 16 Flights : How Is The Indian Air Travel Affected by Iran's Airspace Closure ?
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Medical Fraternity Remains Shell-shocked Over Doctors' Deaths
  2. Israel Iran Showdown Escalates; Fuels Nuclear Weapons Fear
  3. NEET UG 2025 Results To Be Declared Today, How To Check?
  4. Death Toll Rises in Ahmedabad Plane Crash
  5. Daily Horoscope for June 14, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Gemini, Scorpio, and Pisces
  6. Trump Says ‘We Knew Everything’ About Israel’s Strikes On Iran: Reports
  7. SC Seeks Karnataka Govt's Response To Plea Seeking Protection From Threats Against Screening Of Thug Life
  8. Weekly Horoscope For June 15th To June 21st: Dive Into Detailed Astrological Insights For Each Zodiac Sign