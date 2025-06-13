Air India Plane Crash: Google Expresses Condolence; Adds Black Ribbon On Homepage To Honour Victims

In view of the deadly aviation mishap in Ahmedabad, which killed over 240 people, Tech giant Google on Friday expressed condolences for the victims of the Air India plane crash by featuring a black ribbon on the homepage of its search engine.
The icon has been placed just below the search bar. "In memory of the victims of the tragic plane crash," reads a message when the mouse is hovered over the image of the ribbon.
On Thursday, the London-bound Air India flight AI171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into the premises of Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College's hostel shortly after takeoff from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad before bursting into flames upon impact.
While officials took time to release the exact casualty figures, it was well understood that the chances of having survivors were very slim, considering the intensity of the explosion and the blistering heat of the fuel as the flight caught fire while crashing.
The flight carrying 232 passengers and 12 crew members was en route to London Gatwick Airport. As per reports, the plane was being flown by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar.
The 11-year-old aircraft, a Boeing 737 Dreamliner, reportedly lost altitude rapidly before igniting in mid-air. Eyewitnesses said the blaze and smoke were visible from miles away.
The plane went down near the perimeter of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, crashing into the city civil hospital and BJ Medical College. Several people on the ground were also killed, marking it as one of the worst aviation tragedies in India in recent years.