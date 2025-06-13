National

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Unimaginable Pain; Irreplaceable Loss

On the afternoon of June 12, the city of Ahmedabad, and the country, were rocked by an Air India plane crashing into a residential area less than an hour after its take-off from the airport. The incident left dead 240 out of the 241 people onboard, and many more were killed and injured from the plane crashing into a medical college and nearby staff quarters. As families try to identify their loved ones charred bodies, Prime Minister Modi visited the site of the crash today and held a review meeting with top officials. Speaking on the distraught families of the deceased, Modi said, “Describing the incident as “heartbreaking” and “beyond words,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was in touch with ministers and authorities to ensure support for those affected.