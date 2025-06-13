National

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Unimaginable Pain; Irreplaceable Loss

On the afternoon of June 12, the city of Ahmedabad, and the country, were rocked by an Air India plane crashing into a residential area less than an hour after its take-off from the airport. The incident left dead 240 out of the 241 people onboard, and many more were killed and injured from the plane crashing into a medical college and nearby staff quarters. As families try to identify their loved ones charred bodies, Prime Minister Modi visited the site of the crash today and held a review meeting with top officials. Speaking on the distraught families of the deceased, Modi said, “Describing the incident as “heartbreaking” and “beyond words,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was in touch with ministers and authorities to ensure support for those affected.

Air India Plane Crash Victim's family mourns
Ahmedabad plane crash: Victim's family mourns | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Relatives mourn the death of Akash Patni, a 14-year-old boy who was amongst the dead in yesterday's Air India flight 171 plane crash, at a hospital mortuary in Ahmedabad.

1/10
Plane Crash Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this video grab via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of yesterday's Air India plane crash, at a hospital, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

2/10
Plane Crash In Ahmadabad
Air India Plane Crash | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Volunteers and hospital staff carry a casket with a victim of the Air India plane crash out of the autopsy room at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

3/10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the site of the Air India plane crash
Plane Crash In Ahmadabad | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the site of the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

4/10
Ahmedabad plane crash: Relatives at hospital
Ahmedabad plane crash: Victim's family mourns | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Grieving relatives of Air India plane crash victims mourn outside the autopsy room at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

5/10
Ahmedabad plane crash: Relatives at hospital
Air India plane crash: Victim's family mourns | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Relatives of a victim of the Air India plane crash mourn outside a hospital, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

6/10
Meghaninagar Plane Crash: Relatives at hospital
Meghaninagar Plane Crash: Relatives at hospital | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Family members of victims of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, wait for DNA test at civil hospital on Friday.

7/10
Ahmadabad Airport Plane Crash
Air India Plane Crashes | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad.

8/10
Air India Plane Crashes
Ahmadabad Airport Plane Crash | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Members of National Disaster Response Force arrive at the site of an airplane crash in Ahmedabad.

9/10
Plane Crash Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Inside view of a canteen building where the tail of an airplane stuck after it crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, India.

10/10
Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Plane Crash Ahmedabad | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

Policemen secure the site of an airplane crash in Ahmedabad.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Starc's Fighting 58 Help Aussies Put Target of 282 Runs
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival