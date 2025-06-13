Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Unimaginable Pain; Irreplaceable Loss

Relatives mourn the death of Akash Patni, a 14-year-old boy who was amongst the dead in yesterday's Air India flight 171 plane crash, at a hospital mortuary in Ahmedabad.
In this video grab via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of yesterday's Air India plane crash, at a hospital, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
Volunteers and hospital staff carry a casket with a victim of the Air India plane crash out of the autopsy room at a hospital in Ahmedabad.
In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the site of the Air India plane crash, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
Grieving relatives of Air India plane crash victims mourn outside the autopsy room at a hospital in Ahmedabad.
Relatives of a victim of the Air India plane crash mourn outside a hospital, in Ahmedabad. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.
Family members of victims of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, wait for DNA test at civil hospital on Friday.
Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad.
Members of National Disaster Response Force arrive at the site of an airplane crash in Ahmedabad.
Inside view of a canteen building where the tail of an airplane stuck after it crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, India.
Policemen secure the site of an airplane crash in Ahmedabad.