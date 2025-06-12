Blistering Heat, Thick Black Smoke, Tonnes of Wreckage, and Charred Bodies Hamper Rescue Operations

At around 1:30 PM, Rukum Singh, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who mans a barrack at the Ahmedabad airport, was about to retire for lunch. A flight flew by. Nothing unusual for him—he sees dozens of flights fly by every day. He turned towards the door of the barrack to make an exit. A few seconds later, he heard a loud crash. He looked in that direction and saw the flight he had just seen turn into a ball of fire. Thick black smoke engulfed the sky. And then there was silence. He knew the magnitude of the disaster.