National

Blistering Heat, Thick Black Smoke, Tonnes of Wreckage, and Charred Bodies Hamper Rescue Operations

Air India’s London-bound flight carrying 242 passengers crashed into doctors’ quarters in a congested residential area seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad. While the four buildings suffered extensive damage, it added to the number of causalities

The site of the June 12 Air India airplane crash in Ahmedabad
The site of the June 12 Air India airplane crash in Ahmedabad Photo: Mitul Kajaria
info_icon

At around 1:30 PM, Rukum Singh, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who mans a barrack at the Ahmedabad airport, was about to retire for lunch. A flight flew by. Nothing unusual for him—he sees dozens of flights fly by every day. He turned towards the door of the barrack to make an exit. A few seconds later, he heard a loud crash. He looked in that direction and saw the flight he had just seen turn into a ball of fire. Thick black smoke engulfed the sky. And then there was silence. He knew the magnitude of the disaster. 

A couple of hours later, Singh and his co-worker, who was in the room with him, were standing at the crash site—the site where Air India’s London-bound flight carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport in Ahmedabad. It crashed into the staff quarters of BJ Medical College hostel—all four buildings have suffered extensive damage.

Describing the last few moments of the flight, Singh says: “The tail of the plane crashed into the first building. The remaining body of the plane crashed into the next three buildings, damaging all four. There were people inside. I don't know how many survived. Or died.”

Smoke emanating from the airport premises in Ahmedabad - PTI
Gujarat Plane Crash: Air India Flight Carrying 242 Passengers Crashes In Ahmedabad, Operations Suspended At The Airport

BY Outlook Web Desk

Just a few hours after the crash, the area had turned into a tale of tragedy, death, destruction and devastation. Dozens of ambulances and fire brigades were rushing to the spot. Citizens took it upon themselves to divert the traffic and allow the smooth passage of rescue vehicles. A few volunteers were distributing masks as the flumes from the crash site had covered the area with black smoke and the visibility was near zero. One could feel the soot and the smoke in their throats.

Since the crash happened in a densely-populated residential area—Meghaninagar—hundreds had gathered at the site. While some were curious onlookers, some turned into self-appointed rescue workers. Three bulldozers were trying to carefully remove the wreckage of the plane. There were bodies buried inside and the bulldozers proved to be too heavy for the charred bodies. So, metal cutters were delivered to the site. “We can’t move the wreckage pieces as they are too heavy. I saw many bodies inside, completely charred. So we have to be careful,” said Charu Singh, a fire brigade personnel.

The wreckage was strewn across a large area. Everything had turned into ashes, but there were remains of the flight—a grim reminder that there were people on board, who had just taken off and were looking forward to safe travels. A seat belt, a shoe, an oxygen mask, remains of baggage, strips of medication, burnt clothes, a wheel, a portion of the wing with the logo. The fire had charred the trees in the vicinity. The fallen branches and trunks were hindering rescue operations.

A few people arrived with bundles of white sheets to drape the bodies in. More were ordered. Gradually, one by one, the charred bodies were transported into ambulances and taken to hospitals.

At one point, there was chaos. The bulldozers suddenly moved backward and a small explosion was heard. People started rushing out of the compound. Once again, there was black smoke everywhere.

Remains of victims are brought to Civil Hospital after the Air India plane crash on June 12 - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
British Consulate Officials Working With Indian Authorities

BY Outlook Web Desk

At another point, one of the charred buildings, whose foundation had shaken after the blast, shook mildly. Again there was panic. Soon after, the boundary wall of the compound collapsed.

The blistering heat, the black smoke and the puddle of water everywhere made rescue operations extremely difficult. Every time a domestic flight flew past, people looked up with anxiety and uncertainty.

While officials are yet to release the exact number of people who died in the crash, or survived, the rescue workers and officials at the site were not very optimistic.

The evening breeze brought some respite. As the Sun was about to set, there were other worries—how to continue the rescue operations at night. Arrangements were made to arrange for big generators and flood lights. The plan was to clear the debris and clean the site during the night.

“When I woke up in the morning, I never imagined this is what I will get to see today,” said Rukum Singh, his voice choking.  

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss