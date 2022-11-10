Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Ahead Of PM’s Visit, BJP MP Asks Seniors To Pave Way For The Young

BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Lahar Singh Siroya has asked senior party leaders to not contest elections on Friday in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Ahead Of PM’s Visit, BJP MP Asks Seniors To Pave Way For The Young
Ahead Of PM’s Visit, BJP MP Asks Seniors To Pave Way For The Young PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 5:06 pm

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Friday, the BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Lahar Singh Siroya has asked senior leaders in his party in the State to make way for youngsters by not contesting elections.

Seeking to start a debate on the issue, Siroya, in a set of tweets, asked the party leaders to follow the practice adopted in Gujarat 

“What has happened in Gujarat should serve as a model in Karnataka too. Former Gujarat CM @vijayrupanibjp, former Dy. CM @Nitinbhai_Patel , as well as former ministers, @imBhupendrasinh and @PradipsinhGuj, have decided not to contest the Assembly polls,” Siroya tweeted. 

“This is a commendable move to strengthen democracy by allowing a smooth generational change. Karnataka Assembly polls will be held in a few months from now. Senior leaders should make way for younger people in the larger interest of the State and the nation,” he added.

Siroya was considered close to the former chief minister and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa from his days of struggle in politics.

Tags

National PM Modi Bengaluru Elections BJP Rajya Sabha MP Karnataka Lahar Singh Siroya Senior BJP Leader
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches