Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Ahead Of Parl Session, Sonia Gandhi To Chair Congress Strategy Meet On Thursday

The Congress is likely to raise the issues of inflation and unemployment, besides the falling value of the Rupee and the economic situation in the country, during the session.

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 8:25 pm

Top Congress leaders will meet on Thursday to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Committee group meeting on July 14 at 10.30 am which will be attended by senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh and Manickam Tagore.

Rahul Gandhi, who is also a member of the key group, will not be attending as he has left the country for a personal visit and would only return on Sunday. The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on July 18 and continue till August 12.

The Congress is likely to raise the issues of inflation and unemployment, besides the falling value of the Rupee and the economic situation in the country, during the session. The party will also seek a discussion in Parliament on the Chinese transgressions along the border in eastern Ladakh and the Agnipath scheme.

The Congress party will also seek answers from the government on the demands of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the agitation against the now-scrapped farm laws, and the setting up of the committee on MSP.

(With PTI inputs)

