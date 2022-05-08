After Lalitpur, A Policeman In Bulandshahr Arrested For Minor's Rape

A policeman posted in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr was on Saturday arrested for raping a 16-year-old girl in a village in Aligarh district.

The police constable, who was suspended following his arrest, allegedly raped the minor when he was visiting his village near Atrauli town in Aligarh, where the minor girl was also visiting a relative. The girl is from Kasganj and is related to the policeman.

On Friday night, the policeman took the girl to a neighbouring village on his motorcycle and allegedly raped her, as per officials.

A senior police officer told PTI that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act was filed against the policeman after the medical report confirmed rape. The action against the constable came after a report from the Aligarh SSP about the incident.

Following the rape, the police constable also allegedly threatened the minor girl with dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone and fled the spot, according to the FIR. The minor somehow managed to return to her relative's place and informed them about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Atrauli police station.

The girl was admitted to a hospital for a medical examination.

This case has been reported within days of the arrest of a police officer from the state's Lalitpur district for raping a minor girl who had earlier been allegedly gangraped over three days.

Initially, the SHO Tilak Dhari Saroj handed the Lalitpur victim over to her aunt — who is herself accused in her gangrape case — but later on the pretext of recording her statement, called her to the police station and allegedly raped her there, according to sources cited by PTI. The SHO is under arrest along with five others, including the girl's aunt and four men who allegedly lured the victim to Bhopal and raped her.

(With PTI inputs)