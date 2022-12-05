Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Aero India: Defence, HAL Officials Meet K'taka CM, Visit Yelahanka Airbase

Aero India: Defence, HAL Officials Meet K'taka CM, Visit Yelahanka Airbase

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Ministry of Defence officials met with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday to discuss preparations for Aero India 2023.

Aero India: Defence, HAL Officials Meet K'taka CM, Visit Yelahanka Airbase
AP Photo

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 8:51 pm

Officials from the Ministry of Defence and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday met Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai regarding the preparations for the 14th edition of Aero India here from February 13-17, 2023.

They also visited the Air Force Station at Yelahanka here, which is the venue for the airshow.

The Ministry of Defence team led by Anurag Bajpai, Joint Secretary (DIP- Defence Industries Production) and Cdr. Achal Malhotra, CEO, of the Defence Exhibition Organisation along with C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL met the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, and Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta, the Defence PRO office here said in a release.

The Chief Minister during the meeting thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and the Ministry of Defence for selecting Bengaluru as the venue for Aero India 2023 and assured of complete support of the host State to make this edition the "largest ever" since its inception.

Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996.

The officials also met Air Cmde Manoj Kumar Yadav, AoC (Air Officer Commanding), Air Force Station, Yelahanka, and discussed issues related to Aero India 2023.

The Ministry of Defence team took an on-site assessment at the Air Force Station Yelahanka and has fast-tracked all planning and execution of the mega event which will showcase India's resolve to achieve 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in aerospace and defence sectors, the release said.

HAL has constituted its teams and is ready to interact with the core panel of the Government of Karnataka and the Indian Air Force to ensure seamless execution of Aero India 2023. 

