Adityanath Pays Tribute To Ex-CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna On His Death Anniversary

March 17, 2024
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to former chief minister Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary.

The chief minister also garlanded the former chief minister's statue at Yojana Bhawan.

In a post on X, Aditynath wrote, “On the occasion of the death anniversary of the renowned freedom fighter and the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna ji, I pay humble tribute and respect to his memories.”

Bahuguna, who was CM  between 1973 to 1975, was born on April 25, 1919 and died on March 17, 1989. He was the eighth chief minister of the state. His son Vijay Bahuguna was Uttarakhand chief minister and daughter Rita Bahuguna Joshi is BJP MP from Prayagraj.

