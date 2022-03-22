Adani Power Ties Up With IHI, Kowa To Study Ammonia Co-firing For Power Generation

Adani Power on Tuesday said it has collaborated with IHI Corporation and Kowa Company to study ammonia co-firing for environmentally sustainable power generation.

"Adani Power Ltd (APL), IHI Corporation, and Kowa Company, Ltd (Kowa), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to study the feasibility on a modification to achieve 20 per cent liquid ammonia co-firing ratio and thereafter extend this to a ratio up to 100 per cent mono-firing at the Adani Power Mundra Coal Fired Power Plant," a company statement said.

APL aims to lead India’s initiatives in achieving the targets of greenhouse gas reduction by evaluating the possibility and potential of ammonia as a fuel in thermal power generation which will utilize Green Hydrogen-derived ammonia in the existing thermal power plant.

Kowa supported APL by conducting a global survey of hydrogen and ammonia-related technologies being utilised for power generation.

IHI Corporation has already successfully demonstrated its ammonia co-firing technology at a large-scale commercial coal-fired power plant in Japan and responded to many inquiries related to ammonia co-firing globally.

To achieve de-carbonisation of APL’s coal-fired assets, the parties, by considering the possibility of ammonia co-firing through the studies, aim to de-carbonise APL’s coal fired assets with an objective to potentially implement the technology in other coal-fired units within India.

These studies contribute to carbon neutrality in India, which is in line with the "India-Japan Clean Energy Partnership (CEP)" that was announced by the Indian and the Japanese governments on March 19, 2022.

This will aim to promote energy cooperation between India and Japan through diverse and realistic energy transitions by utilising all energy sources and technologies to ensure energy security, carbon neutrality and economic growth.

In addition, the parties intend to conduct research and development, demonstration and commercial implementation in parallel with that in Japan to achieve early global implementation of fuel ammonia supply chain.