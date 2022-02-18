Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Active COVID-19 cases settle below three lakh

With 25,920 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,27,80,235, while the active cases dipped below three lakh after 43 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 10:19 am

 The death toll climbed to 5,10,905 with 492 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily COVID-19 cases were recorded less than one lakh for 12 consecutive days.


 The active cases further declined to 2,92,092 comprising 0.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.12 per cent, the ministry said.      

 A reduction of 40,826 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.


India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.   India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

With PTI inputs

Altered Federalism

