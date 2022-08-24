Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 10,649 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 96,442

The death toll has climbed to 5,27,452 with 36 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections.

Covid-19 cases (Representational image)

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 10:52 am

India logged 10,649 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,43,68,195, while the active cases declined to 96,442, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,27,452 with 36 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 64 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.    

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Planning A Trip To Europe? Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Must Think Twice Before You Begin Your Journey

