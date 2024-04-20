National

About 180 Prisoners In UP Jails Pass Class 10, 12 Board Exam

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education today announced the board exam results, with the pass percentage for Class 10 at 89.55 and that for Class 12 at 82.60.

Prisoners in UP Jail pass Class 10, 12 exams
About 180 prisoners lodged in various jails in 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Agra and Lucknow, passed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, results of which were announced on Saturday.

According to the results, 89 of the 91 prisoners, who appeared for the Class 10 board exams, passed while 87 of the 105 inmates, who gave the Class 12 papers, cleared the exams.

Twenty-one prisoners from Ghaziabad appeared in the Class 12 board exams, out of which 17 passed, according to an official release.

Similarly, 11 inmates from Bulandshahr jail appeared for the examination and 10 passed. All four prisoners who appeared from Hardoi jail cleared the board exams, it said.

