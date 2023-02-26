AAP Leaders Detained For Protesting Against Sisodia's CBI Questioning

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were detained outside of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned in connection with the excise policy case.

According to the Delhi Police around 50 people have been detained including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai. The leaders from the party arrived outside the headquarters in support of Sisodia.

They carried posters that read, “Me and my family are with Manish Sisodia.”

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other party leaders detained by Delhi Police for protesting outside CBI office.



Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is in CBI office for questioning in connection with liquor scam case. pic.twitter.com/nfdLJvdJ91 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

Confirming their detention, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, "We were protesting peacefully but were detained." Gopal Rai, the environment minister in the Delhi government, said the police were taking him away in his car. In a tweet in Hindi, Rai said, "Modi ji's hooliganism at its peak... I cannot walk without someone's help but police surrounded my car from all sides and forcefully made the person accompanying me get down... Policemen barged inside my car and are taking me. This is the height of hooliganism but neither will we be scared nor will we bow down."

मोदी जी की गुंडागर्दी चरम पर...



मैं बिना सहयोगी के चल नहीं सकता पर पुलिस ने मेरी गाड़ी को चारों तरफ से घेर कर जबरदस्ती मेरे सहयोगी को गाड़ी से उतार दिया। पुलिस के लोग मेरी गाड़ी में घुसकर मुझे अकेले लेकर जा रहे हैं।



गुंडागर्दी की हद हो गई है पर ना हम डरेंगे, ना हम झुकेंगे। — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) February 26, 2023

Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 in and around areas of CBI headquarters to avoid unwanted gathering and to ensure law and order situations.

Earlier, several AAP leaders claimed that some of their councillors have been put under house arrest to prevent them from visiting Raj Ghat.

