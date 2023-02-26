Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
AAP Leaders Detained For Protesting Against Sisodia's CBI Questioning

AAP Leaders Detained For Protesting Against Sisodia's CBI Questioning

Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, officials said

Manish Sisodia appears for CBI questioning
Manish Sisodia appears for CBI questioning Photo: PTI

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 2:22 pm

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were detained outside of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi where Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been summoned in connection with the excise policy case.

According to the Delhi Police around 50 people have been detained including AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai. The leaders from the party arrived outside the headquarters in support of Sisodia.

They carried posters that read, “Me and my family are with Manish Sisodia.”

Confirming their detention, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said, "We were protesting peacefully but were detained."  Gopal Rai, the environment minister in the Delhi government, said the police were taking him away in his car. In a tweet in Hindi, Rai said, "Modi ji's hooliganism at its peak... I cannot walk without someone's help but police surrounded my car from all sides and forcefully made the person accompanying me get down... Policemen barged inside my car and are taking me. This is the height of hooliganism but neither will we be scared nor will we bow down." 

Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, officials said. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 in and around areas of CBI headquarters to avoid unwanted gathering and to ensure law and order situations.

Earlier, several AAP leaders claimed that some of their councillors have been put under house arrest to prevent them from visiting Raj Ghat.

(With PTI inputs)

