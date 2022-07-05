Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

AAP Government According Top Priority To Education, Health sectors: Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the additional budget will now be spent on the facelift of government schools and hospitals besides opening mohalla clinics in all assembly segments of the state.

undefined
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 6:04 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government is according top priority to education and health and has enhanced the budgetary allocation for both sectors.

He said the additional budget will now be spent on the facelift of government schools and hospitals besides opening mohalla clinics in all assembly segments of the state.

Mann said this will revolutionize both sectors thereby providing much-needed succor to the masses.

The chief minister, who was here to participate in a function, bemoaned that the border and Kandi areas of the state have lagged behind in terms of development due to "constant neglect by the previous governments".

He said a comprehensive blueprint for the holistic development of the areas will be prepared.

Mann reiterated his government's commitment to "snapping the pipeline" of drugs and weapons coming from across the border.

Related stories

Bhagwant Mann Expands Punjab Cabinet As 5 More MLAs Take Oath As Ministers

Humbly Accept People's Mandate In Sangrur Bypoll, Will Continue To Work Harder: CM Bhagwant Mann

Emergency A 'Big Blot' On India's Democracy: Bhagwant Mann

He said all promises made to the people of the state will be fulfilled in the coming days and the state government is in the process of mobilizing resources.

Earlier, the chief minister paid obeisance at the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath and described his visit as a divine experience.

Tags

National Punjab Chief Minister Budgetary Allocation Government's Commitment Bhagwant Mann AAP Government Top Priority To Education Health Sectors Mobilising Resources
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal