AAP Government According Top Priority To Education, Health sectors: Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government is according top priority to education and health and has enhanced the budgetary allocation for both sectors.

He said the additional budget will now be spent on the facelift of government schools and hospitals besides opening mohalla clinics in all assembly segments of the state.

Mann said this will revolutionize both sectors thereby providing much-needed succor to the masses.

The chief minister, who was here to participate in a function, bemoaned that the border and Kandi areas of the state have lagged behind in terms of development due to "constant neglect by the previous governments".

He said a comprehensive blueprint for the holistic development of the areas will be prepared.

Mann reiterated his government's commitment to "snapping the pipeline" of drugs and weapons coming from across the border.

He said all promises made to the people of the state will be fulfilled in the coming days and the state government is in the process of mobilizing resources.

Earlier, the chief minister paid obeisance at the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath and described his visit as a divine experience.