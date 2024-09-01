National

AAP Councillor Claims He Was 'Kidnapped'; BJP Calls It 'Fake Sensationalism'

Ram Chander, a councillor from Ward No 28, claimed he was threatened by BJP members, who told him he would be framed in cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

AAP Councillor Ram Chander
AAP Councillor Ram Chander | Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "kidnapped" its councillor, Ram Chander, who had recently rejoined AAP after briefly defecting to the BJP.

Chander, a councillor from Ward No 28, claimed he was threatened by BJP members, who told him he would be framed in cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a video message shared by AAP, Chander said he was taken to the BJP headquarters, where he was intimidated. 

“There they threatened me saying I would be framed by ED and CBI. My son Akash called the police helpline while our senior party leaders called the police commissioner. When they (BJP) got to know about it, they sent me back home," Chander said in the video message. 

"I want to tell BJP, I am not scared of ED and CBI. I have done nothing wrong. I am a soldier of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh earlier shared a video of Ram Chander's son Akash on X alleging that his father had been kidnapped 

In the video, Akash said: "My father received a call from an ex-councillor of BJP saying, 'We are standing downstairs near your house to meet you'. My father went downstairs to his office. What we have learnt is that there were four to five people, who threatened my father that he would be implicated by ED-CBI and they took him. We are searching for him." 

AAP Leaders React To Alleged Kidnapping

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia echoed Akash's claims, while AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak accused the BJP of "making a mockery of law and order" in Delhi.

"Councillor Ram Chander ji from Aam Aadmi Party was kidnapped by BJP councillor ... along with his goons and no one knows where they have taken Ramchand ji. 

"We are giving this warning to the entire Bharatiya Janata Party that if Ram Chander ji is not brought back to his home in the next one to one-and-a-half hours, we will create such an uproar that the entire BJP will be shaken," Pathak said on X in Hindi.

BJP Hits Back

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor dismissed the allegations as "lies" and "sensationalism". Kapoor claimed Ram Chander was safely at home, and the AAP was spreading rumours.

“You guys are the kings of fake sensationalism. Councillor Ramchandra is not in your party. We have nothing to do with it, but it is certain that he is sitting in his house. And you people are spreading rumours," Kapoor reacted in a post on X in Hindi. 

Both AAP and BJP have claimed that councillors from the other side are ready to switch allegiance and defect from one party to another. The zonal ward committee elections of MCD are scheduled for September 4.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jonty Rhodes Predicts Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Will Strengthen Indian Cricket Team Instantly
  2. Ajinkya Rahane Hits His First Century For Leicestershire In County Cricket
  3. Chetan Sharma, Jonty Rhodes In Key Roles As Pro Cricket League Announced In Delhi-NCR
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: SL Have Backs Against Wall In Chase Of 483-Run Target
  5. Fab Four Of Test Cricket: Origin Of The Top Class, Stats And Current Leader
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola Hopeful Of Phil Foden's Return After International Break
  2. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Preview: Local Lad Sumit Rathi To Lead MBSG In Promotional Derby
  3. Nico Williams Unsure On Long-Term Athletic Bilbao Future; Says 'God Knows What Will Happen'
  4. Bundesliga: Nuri Sahin Demands More From Borussia Dortmund After Werder Bremen Draw
  5. Jadon Sancho Aiming To 'Bring Excitement' To Chelsea After Deadline Day Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 6 Women's Singles Wrap: Swiatek, Wozniacki Ease Into Fourth Round - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 6 Men's Singles Wrap: Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  3. US Open: Daniil Medvedev Restores Order At Flushing Meadows With Easy Win - Data Debrief
  4. US Open: Iga Swiatek Breezes Into Fourth Round In Straight Sets - Data Debrief
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Must Make Efforts To Change 'Culture Of Adjournments' In Courts: President
  2. Consumer Protection Panel Slaps Rs 5L Fine On Shankar IAS Academy For 'Misleading' Ads
  3. Uttarakhand: BJP Expels Leader After His Arrest For Molesting Minor Girl
  4. Manipur: 1 Woman Dies After Militants Opened Fire In Imphal West; 4 Others Injured
  5. AAP Councillor Claims He Was 'Kidnapped'; BJP Calls It 'Fake Sensationalism'
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  2. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  3. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  4. Donald Trump Under Fire After Visit To Arlington National Cemetery | All About The Row
  5. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
World News
  1. Will Grocery Stores Be Open On Labor Day? | Grocery Stores Timings On Labor Day 2024
  2. Will There Be A ‘Human-Made’ Meteor Shower?
  3. Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise Marries US Shaman, Sparks Controversy
  4. Israel’s Minister Says Israelis’ ‘Right To Life’ More Important Than Palestinian Freedoms
  5. Russia: Wreckage Of Missing Helicopter, 17 Bodies Found, Search Ops On For Missing Persons
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  3. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini September 2024 Horoscope: What To Expect This Month
  5. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Libra September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Insights For The Month
  7. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  8. Leo September 2024 Horoscope: Check The Full Astrological Prediction