A School, Killed: Matin Bhosle's Quest to Uplift The Phanse Pardi Tribe

Matin was released on Aug 15 of that year from the solitary confinement in which he was kept. He returned to his village and school with a new determination. “I could raise Rs. 1.5 crore from various sources with which I built the library and classrooms on government land that I encroached for this purpose,” he says. A bulldozer destroyed all of it and left him in a daze and a constant state of struggle. “I am dealing with four court cases lodged against me for trying to interfere with government work and a constant lack of funds to run the school,” he says.