Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

88 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Andhra Pradesh

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 23, 18,705 total positives, 23,03,227 recoveries and 14,729 deaths to date.

88 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Andhra Pradesh
COVID-19 testing. (Representational image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 10:50 pm

The daily positivity rate went marginally up to 0.72 per cent as Andhra Pradesh reported 88 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday. In 24 hours ending 9 am today, 97 infected people got cured while no fresh fatalities were reported in the state, the latest bulletin said.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 23, 18,705 total positives, 23,03,227 recoveries and 14,729 deaths to date. The number of active cases stood at 749, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district registered 28 new cases and Prakasam 12 in 24 hours. Ten districts reported less than nine new cases each, while Vizianagaram added zero.

Related stories

Odisha Reports 108 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Fresh Fatality

COVID-19: Puducherry Records Only One New Case; Zero Fatalities

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukraine Leader Says Invasion Will Backfire

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Andhra Pradesh Amravati
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gold price falls Rs 992 to Rs 52,635 per 10 grams; Silver Tanks Rs 1,949

Gold price falls Rs 992 to Rs 52,635 per 10 grams; Silver Tanks Rs 1,949

Nagaland Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases

Nagaland Logs Two New COVID-19 Cases