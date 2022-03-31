Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

7.45 Lakh Candidates To Write Bengal Board's Class 12 Exams Offline

In a departure from tradition, the students will write the exams in their respective schools and not in other institutes affiliated to WBCHSE.

7.45 Lakh Candidates To Write Bengal Board's Class 12 Exams Offline
Representational Image File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 8:09 pm

An estimated 7.45 lakh candidates will appear for the class 12 examinations conducted by the West Bengal board, which will begin on April 2, an official said. on Thursday.

In a departure from tradition, the students will write the exams in their respective schools and not in other institutes affiliated to the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). 

WBCHSE conducts the 'Uchcha Madhyamik Pariksha', popularly known as the higher secondary (HS) examination, for class 12 students.

Related stories

Chit Fund Case: ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 5 Crore Of West Bengal-Based Journalist

Morning Schools In Odisha From April As Mercury Spirals

Class 10 & 12 Term-II Board Exams To Start From Apr 26, CBSE Announces Date Sheet

"Examinees will write the papers at home centres (own schools) as certain covid protocols are to be followed in making seating arrangements for the candidates and for that, more school buildings are required compared to other years," WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told a press conference.

The HS exams could not be held last year due to the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and results were declared after the board worked out an evaluation method based on marks obtained by a student in previous exams.

In 2020, the HS exams had commenced before the pandemic struck and had to be scrapped midway forcing the WBCHSE to devise a mechanism to award marks for the cancelled tests.

This year's offline exams were initially scheduled to be held from April 2 to April 20. However, as certain dates of JEE (Main) clashed with the schedule, some of them were changed and the examinations will now continue up to April 27. 

Tags

National West Bengal West Bengal Board Exam State Board Examinations Madhyamik Pariksha Class 12 Board Exam Board Examinations Examination Post-Pandemic West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Summer Travel: Book These Homestays To Help Local Communities

Summer Travel: Book These Homestays To Help Local Communities

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT