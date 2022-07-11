Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

676 Drug Smugglers Held, 5.7 Kg Heroin Seized In Past One Week: Punjab Police

Punjab Police said they have also registered 559 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state.

undefined
676 Drug Smugglers Held, 5.7 Kg Heroin Seized In Past One Week: Punjab Police.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 6:47 pm

The Punjab police on Monday said it has arrested 676 drug smugglers and also recovered narcotics, including 5.57 kg heroin, in the past one week during the anti-drug drives. Police said they have also registered 559 FIRs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state.

An official spokesperson of the Punjab Police said that with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann giving police a free hand to wage a war against drugs, extensive anti-drug drives are being launched to combat the drug menace from the border state of Punjab. Immediately after taking the charge, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav ordered all the district police chiefs to strictly adhere to the state government's zero-tolerance policy against drugs and keep vigil at drug hotspots in their jurisdiction.

Related stories

Jammu & Kashmir Highway Emerges As The New Route For Transit Of Drugs: Punjab Police

Punjab Police Takes Down Extortion And Arms Smuggling Racket In Jalandhar

Drugs And Arms Smuggling Racket Bust; Punjab Police Arrests Five

The spokesperson said police recovered 5.57 kg heroin, 17 kg opium, 25 kg ganja, seven quintals of poppy husk, and 2.25 lakh intoxicant pills or capsules among other drugs after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, besides setting up 'nakas' (checkposts) at vulnerable routes across the state. Thirty-two proclaimed offenders and absconders in NDPS cases have also been arrested in the past week, he added.

The spokesperson said the DGP strictly ordered all police officers in the districts to further tighten the noose around drug smugglers by identifying all top drug smugglers and the hotspots infamous for drug smuggling in their jurisdictions and launching a combing operation to nab all those selling or smuggling drugs. The DGP has also directed the district police chiefs to effectively carry out forfeiture of the property of all the arrested drug smugglers so that their ill-gotten money could be recovered.

He said the Punjab Police have managed to break the drugs smuggling chain. The spokesperson said that it has come to the notice of Muktsar district police that due to less availability of heroin, drug peddlers resort to manufacturing "duplicate heroin" or 'Chitta' with help of spurious materials by mixing powder of 'patasha' (a traditional sweet made of sugar), washing soda, weed-killers, and herbicides (liquid and powder). The "manufactured duplicate heroin" is smuggled to the poor people in plastic sachets, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Drug Smuggling Heroin Seized Punjab Police 559 FIRs Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances  Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Director General Of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav Herbicides Marijuana (Ganja) Opium
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

'Not The Time To Lose Hope': Why Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Is Sticking With 'Team Uddhav'

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0