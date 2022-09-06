Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
58 New Covid Cases Reported In Jammu-Kashmir

Fresh Covid cases in Jammu & Kashmir
Fresh Covid cases in Jammu & Kashmir

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 9:16 pm

Jammu and Kashmir registered 58 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,78,415 with no fresh death due to the coronavirus, an official said here.

While seven cases were reported from Jammu division, 51 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the official said. The death toll due to the virus was 4,783 as no fresh death was reported from the union territory, he said.

There are 733 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,72,899, the official said. The official said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

(With PTI inputs)

