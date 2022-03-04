Friday, Mar 04, 2022
579 People From Delhi Still Stranded In Ukraine, 299 Brought Back: Officials

India began the evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26 after Russia’s aggression against its neighbour.

579 People From Delhi Still Stranded In Ukraine, 299 Brought Back: Officials
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, New Delhi. PTI

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 2:05 pm

As many as 579 people from Delhi are still stranded in war-torn Ukraine while 299 people belonging to the national capital have been brought back, officials in the city government said on Thursday. Till evening, district authorities including district magistrates (DM) and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) visited the residences of 606 students who have either been evacuated or are still stuck in the East European country, the officials said.

Families of 624 people have been contacted over the phone and offered help, they said. In all, 878 people from Delhi were in Ukraine, the officials said citing a list handed to them by the Centre. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday tweeted, “The Delhi government is constantly in touch with the families of those stranded in Ukraine. Delhi government will ensure travel arrangements of Delhi residents to their homes coming from Ukraine at Hindon airport or Indira Gandhi International Airport.”

Senior government officials on Thursday said that during the Delhi government's reach-out exercise, many students who returned hailed the Indian government’s efforts in bringing them back. They also talked about the difficulties in movement within Ukraine to reach the borders, lack of coordination and concerns of the students about their future, the officials said.

“Our teams are personally meeting the families of students and assuring them all help. Efforts are being made by the government for their welfare. They are being told that Operation Ganga has been launched to bring back their family members safely to their homes,” a senior government official told PTI. “We are in constant touch with the families of those still stranded in Ukraine. We are providing them with whatever help they need. We have put them in touch with other higher authorities engaged in the evacuation process and are also providing them with helpline numbers,” a senior official of the south district administration told PTI requesting anonymity. India began the evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26 after Russia’s aggression against its neighbour.

With PTI Inputs

