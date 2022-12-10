Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

55-56 Crore Voters Have Linked Aadhaar Details With Electoral Rolls: EC Officials

Home National

55-56 Crore Voters Have Linked Aadhaar Details With Electoral Rolls: EC Officials

EC officials said between 55 and 56 crore voters have shared their Aadhaar details with poll authorities for linkage with the electoral roll.

Representative image of voters
Representative image of voters PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 9:29 pm

Nearly 56 crore of the approximately 95 crore registered voters have linked their Aadhaar details with the electoral rolls, an exercise the government and the Election Commission believe would weed out duplicate entries from the voters list.

EC officials said between 55 and 56 crore voters have shared their Aadhaar details with poll authorities for linkage with the electoral roll.

The Representation of the People Act was amended in December last year to pave way for voluntary linkage of Aadhaar and voter list details.

Subsequently, later this year, the Union Law Ministry had issued rules to bring into force the changes carried out in the electoral law.

According to a law ministry notification, using the newly-introduced Form-6B, existing voters may share their Aadhaar number will poll authorities.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (5) of Section 23 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 (43 of 1950), the Central Government hereby notifies the 1st April, 2023 as the date on or before which every person whose name is included in the electoral roll may intimate his Aadhaar number in accordance with the said section," read the notification.

The new form was introduced with effect from August 1 "for collecting Aadhaar numbers".

In July, the Election Commission had warned of "severe" disciplinary action against electoral registration officers for any leakages of physical forms filled by electors to share their Aadhaar details.

Related stories

Seek Relief In Supreme Court, Karnataka HC Tells Petitioners Challenging Aadhar Contracts To Foreign Firms

Aadhar Achieves UN Goal With Nearly 100% Coverage: UAIDI CEO Saurabh Garg

Government Claims Child's Aadhar Not Mandatory For Availing Benefits Of POSHAN Scheme

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Election Commission Of India (ECI) Aadhar Card Aadhar Card Data Electoral Rolls Voting New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kurhani Bypoll Result Reflection Of People's Anger Against Nitish Kumar: Prashant Kishor

Kurhani Bypoll Result Reflection Of People's Anger Against Nitish Kumar: Prashant Kishor

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9