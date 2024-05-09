National

5,457 'Illegal Immigrants' Detected In Manipur's Kamjong District: CM

The CM said his government has been providing humanitarian aide to all the “illegal immigrants”.

Manipur government detects 5,457 illegal immigrants in the Kamjong district
info_icon

The Manipur government has detected 5,457 “illegal immigrants” in the Kamjong district and measures are being taken for their deportation, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

The biometric data of 5,173 people have been collected, he said on X.

"The biometrics of those staying at Phaikoh, Huimi Thana/Sangkalok refugee camps are being obtained,” an official said.

“We have been handling this situation with utmost sensitivity," he said.

Earlier this month, at least 38 more “illegal immigrants” from Myanmar, who had crossed over to Manipur, were deported through Moreh town in Tengnoupal district, Singh had informed.

A total of 77 such immigrants were deported in the first phase, he said.

