5-Year-Old Boy Assaulted in Pune; Girl Raped And Murdered In Bengal, Outrage And Protests Erupt

A five-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by two minors in Pune, triggering shock and concern in the local community. In a separate incident in West Bengal, the rape and murder of a young girl has ignited widespread protests, with locals accusing the police of negligence and inaction.

Rep Image Photo: Pexels
Two minors allegedly sexually assaulted a five-year-old boy in Kondhwa area in Pune. The police have detained the duo, as reported by HT.

According to a complaint filed at the Kondhwa Police Station on Friday, the underage boys have allegedly been involved in the sexual assault of the victim boy after reportedly showing the latter obscene videos on mobile. The incident took place at different locations from August to September.

The accused and the minor stay at the same residential locality. The case was registered after the minor’s parents filed the complaint, said police officials.

Kondhwa Police Station has filed a case under relevant sections and the accused were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the family of a fourth-grade girl, allegedly raped and murdered while returning from tuition, claimed her body showed multiple injuries, including broken limbs. The incident triggered widespread unrest in the region, with locals accusing the police of negligence. This comes amid ongoing protests over the assault of a female doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital.

The victim's aunt stated that the girl went missing after leaving for tuition on Friday afternoon. Her father tried to file a missing persons report at Jayanagar police station that evening, but the police allegedly refused. The girl's body was discovered by villagers on the banks of the River Ganges in Kripakhali village on Saturday, sparking protests against the police for inaction, with locals asserting she was raped and murdered.

West Bengal Police responded, with Baruipur SP Palash Dhali confirming that a complaint was lodged after the family reported the girl missing at 8 p.m. An investigation was launched, and a suspect later confessed to killing the girl. Police are also investigating whether she was sexually assaulted before her death.

Rupantar Goswami, Additional SP, stated that one suspect has been arrested, and the body sent for a post-mortem to determine if there was sexual assault. Meanwhile, protests erupted in South 24 Parganas, where residents accused the police of negligence. Demonstrators vandalized the local Mahishmari police post, clashed with officers, and set fire to the station, leading police to use tear gas to disperse the crowd. The region remains tense with heightened police presence as investigations continue.

