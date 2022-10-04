Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

5 Beef Smugglers Were Arrested, And Booked Under The Anti-Cow Slaughter Law

The police have arrested five people in connection with the smuggling of 2,200 kg of beef from Ramanagara near Bengaluru to Goa.

5 Beef Smugglers Were Arrested, And Booked Under The Anti-Cow Slaughter Law
5 Beef Smugglers Were Arrested, And Booked Under The Anti-Cow Slaughter Law AP Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 6:26 pm

Five people have been arrested for possession of 2,200 kg of beef that they were smuggling from Ramanagara near Bengaluru to Goa, police said on Tuesday.

The five were caught in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, the police said.

They have been booked under sections 4, 7, and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Prevention of Cattle Act-2020, the police said.

The Ramanagara district police chased the gang and intercepted it at the Excise check-post at Amod in the Joida Circle of Uttara Kannada district on October 2.

The police said they seized also three vehicles that were used for smuggling the beef. 

Tags

National Beef/Cows Etc Beef Seized Slaughter Arrested Ramanagar Uttara Kannada Karnataka Bengaluru
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' Earns Rs. 200 cr In 1st Weekend, The Makers Say 'Marching On And Making History'