419 New Covid-19 Cases In J-K

Jammu and Kashmir registered 419 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 4,75,109 in the Union Territory, officials said here.

While 58 cases were reported from Jammu division, 361 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the officials said here.

The death toll due to the virus remained unchanged at 4,779 as no new fatality linked to the pandemic was reported from the Union Territory, they said.

There are 3,327 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,67,003, the officials said.

