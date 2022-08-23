Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
4 Earthquakes Jolt J&K In Less Than 6 Hours, No Casualty Reported

Four low intensity earthquakes have been reported so far in Katra, Doda and Udhampur respectively.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 11:27 am

Four earthquakes jolted Jammu and Kashmir in less than eight hours on Tuesday. No loss of life or damage to property was reported, officials said. 

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 2.20 am, was 61 km east of Katra area in Jammu region, they said. 

The officials said the quake hit at latitude 33.07 degrees north and longitude 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.

The second earthquake of 2.6 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred 9.5 km north east of Doda in Jammu region at 3.21 am, they said. The quake hit at latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

The third quake of 2.8 magnitude occurred 29 km east of Udhampur in Jammu region at 3.44 am today, they said. The quake hit at latitude 32.89 degrees north and longitude 75.45 degrees east at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The fourth earthquake of 2.9 magnitude occurred 26 km south east of Udhampur at 8.03 am, they said. The quake occurred at latitude 32.83 degrees north and longitude 75.40 degrees east at a depth of 5 kilometers

However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said. 

