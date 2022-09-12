Monday, Sep 12, 2022
4,449 Families Evicted Since BJP Returned To Power In Assam

Allegations of illegal migration form an important part of the political narrative in this northeastern state bordering Bangladesh. In a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, Sarma said 4,449 families have been evicted till date by the new government.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma PTI

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 5:40 pm

A total of 4,449 families have been evicted across Assam for alleged encroachment since the BJP-led government took charge in May last year, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.

On whether the evicted families were Indians or foreigners, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government has not carried out any investigation on their citizenship.

He said that the government is also "not aware" if the families that had encroached on government land were homeless people due to erosion, a claim that most of such victims usually make. 

Sarma became the Chief Minister of Assam after the BJP returned to power for the second time in a row last year. He succeeded Sarbananda Sonowal who helmed the state from 2016 to 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

