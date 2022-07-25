Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

383 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In Jammu - Kashmir

While 146 cases were reported from Jammu division, 237 were from the Kashmir valley, they said. The death toll due to the virus stood at 4,763 as no fresh fatality was reported, the officials said.

undefined
Fresh cases in Jammu & Kashmir Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 10:41 pm

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday registered 383 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the Union territory to 4,60,558, officials said here.

While 146 cases were reported from Jammu division, 237 were from the Kashmir valley, they said. The death toll due to the virus stood at 4,763 as no fresh fatality was reported, the officials said.

There are 3,379 active cases of the disease in the Union territory at present, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,52,416, they said.

Related stories

Delhi Logs 463 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths; Positivity Rate Rises To 8.18%

Tamil Nadu Logs 1,903 New Covid-19 Cases

Gujarat Reports 633 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 5,613

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China 'Largest Threat' To Britain, Has Targeted India: UK Prime Minister Candidate Rishi Sunak

China 'Largest Threat' To Britain, Has Targeted India: UK Prime Minister Candidate Rishi Sunak

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites