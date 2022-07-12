Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
344 Covid Cases In Assam

Assam has recorded 344 more Covid-19 cases.

Covid-19 testing PTI Photo

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 12:34 pm

Assam has recorded 344 more Covid-19 cases, the highest in the last five months, taking the tally to 7,26,855, the National Health Mission said on Tuesday.

The test positivity rate rose to 11.58 percent and 2,970 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

There are 1,858 active cases, while 93 more patients recuperated, taking the recoveries to 7,17,036, it said.

Dibrugarh recorded the highest number of 58 cases, followed by 49 in Kamrup Rural and 43 in Kamrup Metro.

The toll remained at 6,642 as there were no fresh deaths, while 1,347 Covid patients have died so far due to other reasons since 2020.

