Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
3 Terrorists Killed In Recent Encounters, Were Sent By Pakistani Handlers To Attack Amarnath Yatra: IGP, Kashmir

Mir and another terrorist, identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Pakistan's Faisalabad, were killed in an encounter at Bemina here on Monday night.

3 Terrorists, Killed In Recent Encounters AP Photo/Channi Anand

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 4:59 pm

Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who were killed in recent encounters, were sent from Pakistan to attack the annual Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to start this month-end. Of the three slain terrorists, two were Pakistanis and one was a local. "#Pakistan based handlers had sent two #Pakistani #terrorists of LeT #terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam #Anantnag, who has been in #Pakistan since 2018 (now all 3 killed), with the intention to attack #Yatra," the IGP wrote on Twitter.

Mir and another terrorist -- identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Pakistan's Faisalabad -- were killed in an encounter at Bemina here on Monday night. Kumar said the two were among the ultras who had escaped from a Sopore encounter on June 6. Another Pakistani terrorist -- identified as Hanzalla of Lahore -- was killed in the Sopore encounter. 

(With PTI Inputs)

