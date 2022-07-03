Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

3 Held In Connection With Killing Of Law Student In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

A law student from Uttar Pradesh was formally arrested on Wednesday on extortion charges. The police arrested three people on Sunday in connection with the killing of the 22-year-old student whose body was recovered from a drain recently.

undefined
The law student was formally arrested on Wednesday on extortion charges.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 8:50 pm

 The police arrested three people on Sunday in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old student whose body was recovered from a drain recently, officials said.


Station House Officer, Medical College police station, Sant Sharan Singh said the LLB first-year student, identified as Yash Rastogi, went missing on June 26, and his body was recovered from a drain near Pilokhari police outpost late on Saturday night.


Singh said the three accused have been identified as Sonu alias Salman, Shavez, and Alijan and are presently being interrogated.


Superintendent of Police (city) Vineet Bhatnagar said that the viscera has been sent for examination, adding that the cause of death will be known after the report comes.


The police said after Rastogi went missing on June 26, his family members lodged a missing person report.


After examining footage from CCTV cameras, Rastogi's location was found at Shavez's factory located in Fatehullahpur, police said. 


When Shavez was interrogated, he named the other two accused who were also arrested, police said.


The police said Rastogi had a dispute with Shavez who along with his friends Salman and Alijan killed him, put his body in a sack, and threw it in a drain.

Tags

National Station House Officer Superintendent Of Police Medical College Police Station Sant Sharan Singh Accused Who Were Also Arrested Body In A Sack Pilokhari Police Outpost Offical Said
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 105 Science Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 105 Science Colleges In India