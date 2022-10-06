Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

3 Boys Dead, 11 Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: The suspected case of food poisoning surfaced at destitute home at Tiru pur, where the boys had rice mixed with 'rasam' and laddu for dinner on Wednesday.

Food poisoning at Foxconns Tamil Nadu factory.(Representational image)
Food poisoning at destitute home in Tamil Nadu. (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 4:27 pm

Three boys died and 11 others are undergoing treatment in the government hospital following suspected food poisoning at a home for destitute in nearby Tirupur on Thursday, officials said.

The boys had rice mixed with 'rasam' and laddu for dinner on Wednesday. Some of them vomited and had dysentery.

On Thursday morning, they had breakfast and their condition deteriorated and some fell unconscious, officials said.

As all of them were admitted to a private hospital and they were later shifted to government hospitals in Tirupur and Avinashi, they said.

However, three boys aged between 8 and 13 years died at the hospital, while others are undergoing treatment, with three being admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Tirupur District Collector S Vineeth, who visited the hospital, said the samples were collected and sent for examination, following preliminary reports of food poisoning.

Stringent action will be taken against the home -- Sri Vivekananda Home For Destitute -- if found guilty after the inquiry, he said.

Police are investigating and inquiring the persons running the home.

Related stories

Tamil Nadu Governor And CM Lead Homage On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

RSS-Tamil Nadu Government Row Over Permission Of Rally; HC Postpones The Scheduled Date  

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Last Phase In Kerala Begins, Yatra To Enter Tamil Nadu In Afternoon

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Tamil Nadu Coimbatore Food Poisoning Tirupur Destitute Home Dead Hospitalised Avinashi ICU Sri Vivekananda Home For Destitute
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

School Job Scam: CBI Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Former Minister, Ex-Officials Till Oct 19

School Job Scam: CBI Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Former Minister, Ex-Officials Till Oct 19