25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases

As the news of the student's death spread, a large number of students of the institute gathered outside the campus and raised slogans against the institute's administration.

Gargi College in Delhi (representative image)
A female student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna was found hanging inside her hostel room on the campus located in Bihta on the outskirts of the Bihar capital, police said on Saturday.

The body of the woman, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room. A suicide note was also found at the spot.

"A call was received by the police around 10.15 pm on Friday informing that a female student committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan inside her hostel room. Police reached there and found her body... she was taken to the nearest government hospital, where she was declared brought dead," a police statement said, without identifying the deceased.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem examination... the deceased is a resident of Andhra Pradesh... her family members have been informed. A suicide note has also been found at the spot... All scientific evidence is being collected from the spot and further investigation is underway," the statement said.

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known, it added.

Another Student In IIT Guwahati Found Dead, A Third In 2024

Recent Student Suicide Cases

A 25-year-old student on Sunday died after he allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel in the IP University in southwest Delhi, officials said.

The Delhi Police in a statement said that a call was received at 6.20 pm at the Dwarka North Police Station regarding a student had committed suicide.

The police reached the spot and the student was identified as Gautam Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Vaishali.

The Delhi Medical Council on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of a recent incident of a trainee doctor's suicide at Maulana Azad Medical College and formed a six-member committee to enquire into the matter.

A 20-year-old MBBS student died allegedly by suicide at his home in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city on Thursday, a police official said.

Pranshul Vyas was in the second year of his medical education at the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore, about 50 km from Ujjain, and lived in a rented accommodation with two friends, Nanakheda police station in-charge Narendra Kumar Yadav said.

He was alone when he hanged himself in his home in Ujjain's Vasant Vihar colony.

Yadav said that no suicide note was found in the room where the student took the extreme step.

Pranshul had searched on his mobile phone how to tie a noose around the neck, the official said.

Yadav said police will question his roommates, and friends and go through his social media accounts and mobile phone to find out why he killed himself.

Student Suicides Surpass Population Growth Rate In India; Maharashtra Leads

A third-year Computer Science student, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in his hostel room on September 9, leading to protests by students demanding justice and proper mental health support for all.

Following the student's death and subsequent protests, Dean of Academic Affairs K V Krishna resigned from his post.

Students had gathered outside the administration building since Monday evening and boycotted classes in protest against recurring incidents of deaths of students by suicide on the campus. This is the fourth death of a student on the campus this year.

The students also demanded the resignation of the Professor of Mathematics who had allegedly failed 40 students due to lack of required attendance, the Vice Chairman of the Hostel Affairs Board and the Associate Dean of Student Affairs.

Another unnatarural death of a student hailing from Jharkhand at Bhubaneswar college was reported last week. The Odisha Governor Raghubar Das urged the state government to ensure an impartial probe after Jharkhand CM requested the CM to conduct a high-level inquiry into the incident.

