Another Student In IIT Guwahati Found Dead, A Third In 2024

A female post-graduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room on Friday. This incident marks the third unnatural death of a student at the prestigious institute this year.
The 23-year-old MTech student hailed from Uttar Pradesh and lived in Disang Hostel.
The student was absent from class on Friday, which led her classmates to search for her and eventually discover the body.
A spokesperson from the institute told PTI, "It is with profound regret that IIT Guwahati reports the tragic death of a female student on the campus on 9th August 2024. The matter is being investigated by the police authorities."
The deceased student's immediate family, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, has been informed about the incident.
"The institute is providing them full support during this difficult time," the spokesperson added.
Police said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations were underway to ascertain the reason behind her death.
The authorities did not divulge the course of study or any other detail of the deceased student.
In April 2024, a second-semester student of IIT-Guwahati was found dead in his hotel room.
Kamrup's Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan had said the body was found hanging inside his room at Dihing hostel along with a suicide note was also found.
In January 2024, a fourth-year female student of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati was found dead in a hotel in Guwahati.
The deceased, who hailed from Telangana, and three of her batchmates came to Guwahati, which is about 25 kilometres from the institute, on December 31 evening to celebrate the New Year.