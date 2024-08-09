National

Another Student In IIT Guwahati Found Dead, A Third In 2024

Police said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations were underway to ascertain the reason behind her death.

Indian Institute of Technology
Indian Institute of Technology
info_icon

A female post-graduate student of the Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room on Friday. This incident marks the third unnatural death of a student at the prestigious institute this year.

The 23-year-old MTech student hailed from Uttar Pradesh and lived in Disang Hostel.

IIT Guwahati student dies by suicide - null
IIT-Guwahati Student Found Dead In Hostel

BY PTI

The student was absent from class on Friday, which led her classmates to search for her and eventually discover the body.

A spokesperson from the institute told PTI, "It is with profound regret that IIT Guwahati reports the tragic death of a female student on the campus on 9th August 2024. The matter is being investigated by the police authorities."

The deceased student's immediate family, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, has been informed about the incident.

"The institute is providing them full support during this difficult time," the spokesperson added.

IIT-Guwahati issued a statement expressing condolences to the family of the student - null
 IIT-Guwahati Student From Telangana Found Dead In Hotel Washroom After New Year Celebration

BY

Police said that the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations were underway to ascertain the reason behind her death.

The authorities did not divulge the course of study or any other detail of the deceased student.

In April 2024, a second-semester student of IIT-Guwahati was found dead in his hotel room.

Kamrup's Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan had said the body was found hanging inside his room at Dihing hostel along with a suicide note was also found.

In January 2024, a fourth-year female student of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati was found dead in a hotel in Guwahati.

The deceased, who hailed from Telangana, and three of her batchmates came to Guwahati, which is about 25 kilometres from the institute, on December 31 evening to celebrate the New Year.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: South Africa All Out For 357 In 1st Innings
  2. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  4. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  5. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
Football News
  1. BRA Vs USA Paris Olympics 2024 Women's Football Final Preview: Marta's Final Stand For Gold
  2. England Appoint Lee Carsley As Interim Coach For UEFA Nations League Fixtures
  3. Wayne Rooney Says Lee Carsley Deserves England Chance But Still Wants Pep Guardiola
  4. Pep Guardiola Explains Julian Alvarez Exit: 'He Wanted A New Challenge'
  5. Dani Olmo Returns To Barcelona After Decade Away
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  2. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
  3. Canadian Open Tennis: Osaka 'Happy' With Fight Despite Crashing Out
  4. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  5. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics: It's A Different Feeling When Hockey Team Wins A Medal, Says PR Sreejesh
  2. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  3. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  4. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  5. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Neighbourhood First': EAM Jaishankar Reaches Maldives To Reset Bilateral Ties
  2. After Delhi, Patna DM Orders Closing Of 124 'Illegal' Coaching Centres
  3. 'You All Have Suffered For 17 Months': Manish Sisodia After Coming Out Of Tihar Jail Today
  4. 'Dislike For Women': Bareilly 'Serial Killer' Admits To Killing 6 Women After Arrest
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: FIR Against Father Of Ex-Trainee IAS For Threatening Officer Over Cabin Allocation
Entertainment News
  1. Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun
  2. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
  3. John Abraham Slams Paan Masala Endorsements: Will Not Sell Death, Because It’s A Matter Of Principle
  4. Rapper Travis Scott Arrested At A Paris Hotel; Here's Why
  5. Sanjay Dutt Reacts To His UK Visa Getting Rejected For 'Son Of Sardaar 2': They Did Not Do The Right Thing
US News
  1. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  2. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  3. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  4. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
  5. Cate Blanchett Wears ‘Spoons’ At Borderlands Fan Event To Promote Sustainable Fashion
World News
  1. Iran: 29 Killed In 2 Days, UN Rights Office Decries 'Alarmingly High' Number Of Executions
  2. 8 Must-Read Books To Know About American History
  3. Burger King Extends $5 Meal Deal Through October
  4. Did We Miss Out On 'Generation Jones' — A Microgeneration That Bridges Boomers & Gen X?
  5. Who Is Alix Earle? Influencer Faces Backlash For Resurfaced Racial Slurs And Controversial Past | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Jaya Bachchan VS Jagdeep Dhankhar: High Drama In Rajya Sabha Over 'Amitabh' In Actor-Politician's Name
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  4. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  5. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  6. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 30: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit Starrer Re-Releases In Theatres
  7. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  8. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign