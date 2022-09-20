Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
25 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In Jammu-Kashmir

The death toll due to the virus was 4,785 as one fresh death was reported from the union territory, official said.

Fresh Covid cases in Jammu & Kashmir
Fresh Covid cases in Jammu & Kashmir

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 7:13 pm

Jammu and Kashmir registered 25 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,78,972 with one fresh death due to the Coronavirus, an official said here.

Four cases were reported from Jammu division while Kashmir valley accounted for 21 fresh cases, the official said. The death toll due to the virus was 4,785 as one fresh death was reported from the union territory, he said.

There are 172 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,74,015, the official said, adding there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

(With PTI inputs)

