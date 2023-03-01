Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
245 Elephant Deaths In Odisha In Last 3 Years

245 Elephant Deaths In Odisha In Last 3 Years

A total of 39 tusks, one tiger hide and nine tiger nails were recovered from the accused, he said. The minister said that no tiger was killed in Odisha forest during the last three years.

Elephants in Odisha forest
Elephant deaths reported in Odisha Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 4:27 pm

As many as 245 elephant deaths were reported in Odisha in last three years, officials said on Wednesday. The 245 elephant deaths were reported from 2019 to 2022, they said.

Odisha's Forest and Environment minister P K Amat on Tuesday told the Assembly that of the 245 jumbo deaths, six were killed by poachers. The minister informed that 47 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in killing elephants and smuggling tusks and tiger hides.

A total of 39 tusks, one tiger hide and nine tiger nails were recovered from the accused, he said. The minister said that no tiger was killed in Odisha forest during the last three years. Amat said the state government has set up anti-poaching camps and formed special squads to protect tigers and their habitats. 

Meanwhile, a report from Balasore district said that at least six pachyderm deaths were reported from Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary this year. One female ailing elephant died on Tuesday. DFO, Balasore, Sumit Kar, however, claimed that there was no case of poaching of jumbos in the sanctuary in last two years.

Official sources said that poachers were arrested from Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Kalahandi, Keonjhar and Subarnapur districts during the last three years. The highest of 16 tusks were recovered in Keonjhar district followed by 12 in Mayurbhanj district.

