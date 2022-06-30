Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

2.72 Lakh Applications Received By IAF Under Agnipath Scheme In 7 Days

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced that it has received 2.72 lakh applications under the Agnipath scheme within 7 days since the launch of the recruitment scheme.

undefined
Indian Air Force (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 9:26 pm

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received 2.72 lakh applications under the Agnipath recruitment scheme within a week of the launch of the registration process, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

The registration process that began on June 24 had seen the filing of 94,281 applications by Monday. After the scheme was unveiled on June 14, violent protests against it rocked several states for nearly a week, and various opposition parties demanded its rollback.

Defence Ministry spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu said on Twitter, "So far 2,72,000 potential Agniveers have registered themselves on agnipathvayu.cdac.in, thereby expressing intent to go through the selection process to join the Indian Air Force." "Last date for registration: July 5, 2022," he added.

Under the Agnipath scheme, youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 percent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022, and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps such as a preference for Agniveers in central paramilitary forces and defense public sector undertakings upon their retirement.

Many BJP-ruled states also declared that 'Agniveers' -- soldiers inducted under the Agnipath scheme -- will be accorded priority in induction into state police forces. The armed forces have made it clear those who had indulged in violent protests and arson against the new recruitment scheme will not be inducted.

Tags

National
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan