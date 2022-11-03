Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
14 Station Redevelopment Projects In Tendering Stage: Railways

Trains stationed at Guwahati Railway Station, during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Guwahat. Indian Railways said it will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12. (PTI)
Station redevelopment project has been accelerated by the Ministry of Railways

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 6:21 pm

The station redevelopment project has been accelerated by the Ministry of Railways and the tenders for 14 more stations are likely to be awarded in the next four-five months, the national transporter said on Thursday.

The redevelopment of these stations envisages provisions for a spacious roof plaza on the station premises, facilities such as food courts, waiting lounges, playing areas for children and a designated space for local products. The project will integrate various modes of transport, such as metro and bus services, with the railway stations. 

The construction of the station infrastructure will adopt green building technology and facilities for differently-abled people. The stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent buildings with state-of-the-art facilities for the passengers. The project will also create "City Centre-like spaces" at the stations for the railway commuters as well as the general public.

The Rani Kamalapati station of the West Central Railway, the Gandhinagar Capital station of the Western Railway and the Sir M Visveswaraya Terminal station of the South Western Railway have been developed and commissioned.

The time frame for the construction of the stations cannot be indicated at this stage as the project is complex in nature, involves multiple stakeholders and various statutory clearances. While the tenders for the Bijwasan and Safdarjung railway stations have been awarded and the work is in different stages, the tenders for the New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment railway stations are likely to be awarded in the next four-five months.

(With PTI inputs)

National Station Redevelopment Projects Tendering Stage Railways Ministry Of Railways Intelligent Buildings Infrastructure Green Building Technology
