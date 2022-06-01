Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

14 Covid Cases In Odisha

There are 79 active COVID-19 cases and five more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,196, the department said.

14 Covid Cases In Odisha
COVID-19 cases in Odisha PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 3:39 pm

Odisha recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 11 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 12,88,454, the health department said. The toll remained at 9,126 as there was no death due to the pathogen in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to a bulletin.

There are 79 active COVID-19 cases and five more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,196, the department said. The daily positivity rate was 0.12 per cent as the new infections were detected from 11,542 sample tests, it added.

Related stories

Pangolin Rescued In Odisha, One Held

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Check Out KK's Evergreen Tamil Hits, From 'Uyirin Uyire' To 'Appadi Podu'

Check Out KK's Evergreen Tamil Hits, From 'Uyirin Uyire' To 'Appadi Podu'

Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata

Singer KK Dies At 53 While Performing In Kolkata