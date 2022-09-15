Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
13 Militants Surrender Before Manipur CM

The Chief Minister, speaking after the 'homecoming ceremony' at the 1st Manipur Rifles complex here, urged all the militant outfits to come to the negotiating table.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (File photo)
Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 1:17 pm

Thirteen militants belonging to two proscribed outfits surrendered with their firearms before Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh here on Thursday.

The surrendered insurgents include 12 of the Kangleipak Communist Party-People's War Group (KCP-PWG) and one from the Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL).

The Chief Minister, speaking after the 'homecoming ceremony' at the 1st Manipur Rifles complex here, urged all the militant outfits to come to the negotiating table.

"Peace is prevailing in Manipur under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and militants from various outfits are returning to the mainstream.

"I appeal to all the insurgent outfits to come for peace talks. As Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said, 'not a single bullet will be fired and no FIR will be lodged' upon surrender," the chief minister said.

The militants, dressed in camouflage uniforms, laid down two M79 grenade launchers, also known as 'lathode guns', three 9mm pistols, two detonators and two radio sets among other items.

-With PTI Input

