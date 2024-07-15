’13 Killed, Only 2 Alive’: Ex-Indian Army Man Working For Russian Army Hopes To Return From Warzone

An Indian national stuck in Russia-Ukraine war has pinned hope on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 8 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for his safe passage to his home country.
Urgen Tamang, 47, a resident of Kalimpong in West Bengal is deployed with the Russian army in the war against Ukraine has said 13 of the 15 non-Russians in his group have been killed in a video message.
Tamang as well his family has pinned hope on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 8 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for his release and safe return to his home country.
Tamang has made the statement in a video released by him, HT reported.
“I have been stuck in the Russia-Ukraine war since March this year. There have been several casualties. There were 15 non-Russians with me. Out of them 13 have been killed. Only we two are alive – me and another one from Sri Lanka,” Tamang said in the video as per the report.
Tamang is said to be a former defence personnel and the father of two minor daughters. He has reportedly served in the Indian Army for 18 years before going to Russia in March.
Reports said Tamang’s agents allegedly duped him on pretext of providing him a security personnel’s job in Russia.
“I have been in touch with the chairman (of board of administrators) of Kalimpong Municipality. He used to enquire about my wellbeing. He informed me that Modi visited Russia and held talks with the Russian President so that all Indians may be released at the earliest. I am very happy. I think I would be able to reach home alive,” he said in the video, as per the above report.
“I would appeal to the Indian government to secure the release of all Indians at the earliest,” he added.
The report said both Tamang and his family now have pinned their hopes on the meeting between Modi and Putin for his safe return.
Recent reports claimed that after the discussions between Modi and Putin during the Indian PM’s visit to Moscow, Russia has agreed to discharge all Indian nationals working in its army.
Earlier, at least four Indian citizens have lost their lives while fighting in Russia’s conflict against Ukraine, and many others stuck in the war zone allege that they were deceived into joining the war.